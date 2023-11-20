UV routs CRMC, gets advantage in Final Four

THE reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers crushed the Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 89-57, to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the upcoming Final Four of the collegiate basketball tournament in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was UV’s eighth in as many games. Regardless of the outcome of its last two games in the elimination round, the Green Lancers will end up as the top seed and will face the fourth-ranked squad in the semifinal round.

The Green Lancers were on point all game long, as they steadily built its lead. Already up by 14 at halftime, 41-27, UV kept the pressure on and built a 60-35 lead heading to the final period.

Kent Salarda led the Green Lancers with 22 points.

In the other college game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors defeated the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 50-41, to raise its record to 5-4 and stay in the hunt for a spot in the Final Four.

Bryle Puntual tallied 18 markers while James Gica put up 11 to help USC nab the win over the newcomers.

In the high school games, the University of Cebu – Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) clinched its first-ever berth in the semifinals with an 82-77 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens.

Geo Lumagod led the way with 25 points as UCLM improved to 8-1 with just one more game left on their slate.

The UC Baby Webmasters also picked up a 58-55 win over the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy Trailblazers. UC had to toughen up late in the game as the team trailed 37-52 with just six minutes remaining in the ballgame.

Joshua Sabando put UC in front, 56-55, before Lourdonie Cuyos sealed the victory by making two free throws with just seconds remaining in the match.

UC is now tied with the Cebu Eastern College Dragons and the UV Baby Lancers at 6-3.