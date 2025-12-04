UV seals no. 2 berth

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed the heart of a champion after eking out a 72–63 win over the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs to formally secure the No. 2 seed in the semifinals of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

The win, which also avenged UV’s first-round loss to BC, gave the Lancers a twice-to-beat advantage in the Top Four.

UV leaned on Raul Gentallan, Kent Ivo Salarda, Paul John Taliman, and AJ Sacayan. Salarda delivered a standout double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds, earning Best Player of the Game honors.

UV trailed 29–18 early after a jumper by John Carlo Sabroso, but the Lancers answered with a 15–5 run capped by Rovello Robles’ free throws to tie it at 34. Sacayan and Taliman then scored to push UV ahead 38–34 before settling for a 38–36 halftime lead.

Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter. BC leaned on Cleo Jawerga Jr., Junel Bulan, and Serge Gabines to briefly reclaim the lead, but Salarda and Gentallan powered UV back in front.

Gentallan finished with 17 points and four rebounds before fouling out. Taliman added 12, while Sacayan had 11. Gabines led BC with 14 points and Den Rick Orgong added 13.

With the loss, Benedicto secured the third seed and will face UV again in the semifinals, where the Cheetahs must win twice to advance.

In the high school division, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats defeated the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors, 79–64, to keep their hopes for a semifinals berth alive.

With University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue and Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu holding the top two spots, CIT-U will likely finish third or fourth depending on the outcome of the UV–UC Main match, which is still being played at presstime.

If ever they make it to the Final Four, Coach Axel Rabaya said this will be CIT-U’s first semifinals appearance since 2009. / JBM