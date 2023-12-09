UV stuns USJ-R, advances to Cesafi HS finals

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers completed its fantastic run to the finals as the team dropped the top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 68-51, in their do-or-die semifinal game in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The odds were stacked against the Baby Lancers. Still, the team showed immense grit and resilience to erase the Baby Jaguars’ twice-to-beat advantage and advance to the finals for the first time since 2018.

Roderick Cambarijan and Kent Castro delivered one clutch basket after another in the fourth period to keep USJ-R at bay. Camberijan and Castro had 20 points apiece. John dela Torre also scored in double figures with 12.

Up by just nine at the end of the third, Camberijan scored two free throws and a triple to bring UV’s lead up to 14, 57-43. USJ-R fought back and pulled within eight, 51-59, after a putback by big man Alcher Obra with 5:35 left in the game.

But UV held its ground and retaliated with nine unanswered points — a pull-up jumper from Castro, a three-pointer by Kenneth Cole, and transition baskets from Castro and Cole to end the game in the Baby Lancers’ favor.

Obra led USJ-R with 15 points.