UV takes down UC

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers turned on the heat in the third quarter to pull away from the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters, 80-65, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a tight battle in the first half with the two teams locked at 19-all after the opening quarter and still deadlocked at 38-38 at halftime.

But in the third frame, the Green Lancers outscored the Webmasters and took a 63-52 lead heading into the final canto.

UC tried to fight back, but UV kept its composure and pulled away down the stretch to secure its fourth victory in five games.

Kent Ivo Salarda led the charge for UV with 21 points and six rebounds, while Raul Gentallan added 18 points and six rebounds.

Albert John “AJ” Sacayan chipped in 14 points and two rebounds.

Ray Charles Libatog paced UC with 19 points and seven rebounds. Luther Gabriel Leonard added 16 points and six rebounds, while Joe Perino had 10 points and four rebounds.

The victory improved UV’s record to 4-1, moving the Green Lancers into second place in the standings, while UC slipped to 4-2 and dropped to fourth place.

Jaguars edge Panthers

In the other game, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars survived the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 62-59, in a thrilling overtime finish.

The Jaguars got off to a strong start, taking a 14-9 lead after the opening quarter and maintained their advantage at halftime, 28-22. They still held a 42-37 lead after three quarters.

But USPF refused to fold and battled back in the fourth quarter to forge a 54-all deadlock at the end of regulation.

The Jaguars then held their nerve in overtime, outscoring USPF to escape with the three-point victory.

Alcher Obra led USJ-R with 10 points and seven rebounds, while El John Lacaya contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Christian Carl Solano added eight points and seven rebounds.

Peter John Peteros finished with a game-high 18 points for USPF. Lybron James Lamo added 13 points, while Ashly Howard Dennison posted eight points and eight rebounds.

The victory lifted USJ-R to 3-3, good for sixth place, while USPF dropped to 1-5 and remained in seventh.

With the regular season race heating up, every game is becoming crucial as teams jostle for position in the Cesafi Season 26 standings.

In the high school division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters continued their hot start by pulling away late to beat the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons, 60-43.

The Baby Webmasters led by just three points, 44-41, after three quarters before turning the game into a one-sided affair in the final period.

Marky Mitch Goc-ong spearheaded the Baby Webmasters with a game-high 23 points.

CEC got 10 points apiece from Cedric dela Rosa and Sidney Franz Vanhoek, but the Dragons could not keep pace with UCLM’s late surge.

UCLM improved to 4-0, while CEC dropped to 2-2.

In another high school game, the University of Cebu Main Baby Webmasters showed no mercy, demolishing the Paref-Springdale School (PSS) Titans, 102-44.

It was a complete blowout from start to finish as UC Main quickly established control and never looked back, cruising to its fourth victory in five games.

Jade Bialan led the Baby Webmasters’ offensive assault with 24 points. Mark Jovil Datoon added 13, while Jan Andre Lacharon chipped in 11.

The Titans, who remained winless in five outings, were led by Anton Lorenzo Gratones with 15 points, while Louie Arreglado finished with 10.

With UCLM and UC Main continuing to pile up victories, the battle for the top spots in the Cesafi high school division is likewise heating up. / JBM