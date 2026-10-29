UV-Toledo English Club stages Broadway, West End hits

THE English Club of the University of the Visayas Toledo City Campus (UVTCC) brought some of the world’s most iconic musical numbers from Broadway and the West End to the stage in a three-night showcase held from October 26 to 28, 2026, at the UVTCC Lower Campus Rooftop.
Titled UVTCC Presents Broadway and West End, the production featured musical numbers from acclaimed stage productions, including Hairspray, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Wicked, Rent, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Disney films adapted for the musical theater stage.
The event served as the English Club’s first major offering for the academic year 2026–2027, providing students and alumni of UVTCC a platform to showcase their talents and the members of the Toledo City community an opportunity to experience the artistry and storytelling of musical theater.
“It has always been the English Club’s mission to provide an avenue for students and alumni of UVTCC to have their talents recognized by the Visayanian and Toledo communities, so this event is our way of realizing that mission,” said Jhay-ar A. Book, English Club adviser.
“The English Club is also commemorating the 10th anniversary of its first major production, a songwriting competition. Since then, the organization has remained committed to producing performances that promote both entertainment and education,” Book added.
The cast featured Kyle A. Vergara, John Lorenzo S. Encabo, Saak Khurie M. Ponce, Genevive D. Tayag, Dimple Erika M. Gutang, Charmine E. Carmelotes, Faith Angela E. Barro, and Lezelle P. Labrador as singers. The dance ensemble consisted of Argel C. Cambarejan, Jamaica L. Almero, John Nino B. Baringuian, Jemrex B. Letigio, and Mechelle Mae J. Fernandez.
The production team was composed of John Robert L. Madrona for stage management; Cambarejan for dance choreography; Christian Jhon A. Condez and Greggo-ry V. Abaquita for logistics; Karen P. Jaranilla and Angelica C. Deiparine for technical operations; Jade Marielle D. Dingding, Geraldine R. Carbaquil, and Mary Antonitte J. Monteroso for marketing; Kiwimae R. Cuyamin and Cristina B. Alimes for finance; Jenny Shen C. Guisadio and Zephanhy A. Condez for documentation; and Dexter Fernandez, Dingding, Guisadio, and Katlene T. Peña as presenters.
Beyond entertaining audiences with songs from Broadway and the West End, the production also sought to educate them about the musicals from which the numbers originated.
“The event wasn’t just our way to entertain our patrons with the music from Broadway and the West End, but it was also our way to educate them about the musicals. There were portions in the show where we provided information about the musicals—a sort of backgrounder—as it has always been what we wanted. We wanted to use theater in educating people,” Book said.
“I have always been grateful to the people and institutions that have consistently supported us in every production we undertake, particularly the Dean of the College of Education, Dr. Maria Fe Camaso; Basic Education Principal Dr. Faith Dagala; Campus Administrator Mrs. Mercenisa Piala; and Carmen Copper Corporation. Without their support, we would not be able to bring the English Club’s creative plans to life,” Book added. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna/Contributed)