UV-Toledo English Club stages Broadway, West End hits

“The English Club is also commemorating the 10th anniversary of its first major production, a songwriting competition. Since then, the organization has remained committed to producing performances that promote both entertainment and education,” Book added.

The cast featured Kyle A. Vergara, John Lorenzo S. Encabo, Saak Khurie M. Ponce, Genevive D. Tayag, Dimple Erika M. Gutang, Charmine E. Carmelotes, Faith Angela E. Barro, and Lezelle P. Labrador as singers. The dance ensemble consisted of Argel C. Cambarejan, Jamaica L. Almero, John Nino B. Baringuian, Jemrex B. Letigio, and Mechelle Mae J. Fernandez.

The production team was composed of John Robert L. Madrona for stage management; Cambarejan for dance choreography; Christian Jhon A. Condez and Greggo-ry V. Abaquita for logistics; Karen P. Jaranilla and Angelica C. Deiparine for technical operations; Jade Marielle D. Dingding, Geraldine R. Carbaquil, and Mary Antonitte J. Monteroso for marketing; Kiwimae R. Cuyamin and Cristina B. Alimes for finance; Jenny Shen C. Guisadio and Zephanhy A. Condez for documentation; and Dexter Fernandez, Dingding, Guisadio, and Katlene T. Peña as presenters.

Beyond entertaining audiences with songs from Broadway and the West End, the production also sought to educate them about the musicals from which the numbers originated.

“The event wasn’t just our way to entertain our patrons with the music from Broadway and the West End, but it was also our way to educate them about the musicals. There were portions in the show where we provided information about the musicals—a sort of backgrounder—as it has always been what we wanted. We wanted to use theater in educating people,” Book said.

“I have always been grateful to the people and institutions that have consistently supported us in every production we undertake, particularly the Dean of the College of Education, Dr. Maria Fe Camaso; Basic Education Principal Dr. Faith Dagala; Campus Administrator Mrs. Mercenisa Piala; and Carmen Copper Corporation. Without their support, we would not be able to bring the English Club’s creative plans to life,” Book added. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna/Contributed)