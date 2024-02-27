UV Toledo restages BAYE

THE English Club of the University of the Visayas Toledo City Campus (UVTCC) brought back to stage the musical BAYE on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the UVTCC Grounds, after its staging in 2015.

BAYE is a Cebuano musical written by Justinie Marie Miñoza, Jurich Tantuan, and Kristel Silva, who all graduated with an education degree in UVTCC. It chronicles the lives of four women whose individual journey to finding true love has become intertwined because of one man. It is set in the backdrop of love, victories, and struggles all happening within a close-knit community.