UV Toledo restages BAYE

THE English Club of the University of the Visayas Toledo City Campus (UVTCC) brought back to stage the musical BAYE on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the UVTCC Grounds, after its staging in 2015.
BAYE is a Cebuano musical written by Justinie Marie Miñoza, Jurich Tantuan, and Kristel Silva, who all graduated with an education degree in UVTCC. It chronicles the lives of four women whose individual journey to finding true love has become intertwined because of one man. It is set in the backdrop of love, victories, and struggles all happening within a close-knit community.
This year's BAYE is the fifth play and the seventh of all the productions -- included in that are the two song writing competitions -- that the English Club has built since 2015. The past productions were only open to English majors; however, this year's company is composed of students from the different colleges.
The ensemble features Noemie C. Baracao as Mama Insik; Hendrich H. Dela Cerna as Matilda; Judelyn U. Labrado as Mitch; Jorshua E. Gabisan as Ron; Christel S. Dalogdog as Harry; Jay Lyord S. Mahidlawon as Sabroso; Catherine J. Villasorda as Dina; Mary Rose T. Aviles as Ikoy; Amber Marie A. Evilla and Princess Ann R. Alcontin as chismosa; Arabella A. Cutimar as manghud ni Fatima; Vencin G. Cansancio as salon customer; Wilbert L. Gepatalagan and Ambaer Labroso as karenderia customers; and Jane Ave L. Capuyan, Faith Jane Y. Sombelon, and Nash Quinnie Mae Vertucio as bar dancers. They are joined by the principal cast, comprising Christian A. Edoloverio as Virgie, Genevive D. Tayag as Taling, MJ O. Ego-ogan as Fatima, Febbie Lorraine G. Cantunao as Shantal, and Isaias S. Yray Jr. as Miko.
The music team includes Paul Issachar S. Bahena on keyboard, Steven Jay C. Asimudin on bass guitar, Jomare Encabo on electric guitar, Karl Medel Encabo on acoustic guitar, and Ephraim B. Segismar on drums. The production team includes Jessa Basillote, Ritchel M. Kyamko, Contess Nicole Maurin, Xyla Lei C. Pareja, Lovely Mae Opiasa, Jewel Nadine Niñal, Kenth A. Vergara, Emmanuel Francis Otom, Brier Rose J. Salvacion, and Jucil N. Secuya.
The English Club has been active in the promotion of culture and the arts on UV campus and in the city of Toledo. Its goal is to educate the public through community theater. (Jhay-ar A. Book, contributor)