UV too much for UCLM

DEFENDING champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed why they remain the team to beat as they steamrolled newcomer University of Cebu-Lapulapu/Mandaue (UCLM), 95-63, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Albert John “AJ” Sacayan came out firing, drilling five triples on his way to a game-high 20 points as the Lancers picked up their third straight victory against one loss.

UV needed just one quarter to get its bearings before turning the game into a rout.

The Lancers held a slim 22-18 lead after the opening period but stepped on the gas in the second quarter, outscoring UCLM to take a commanding 47-35 lead into halftime.

Kent Ivo Salarda chipped in 11 points and five rebounds for UV.

Javer Palco paced UCLM with 16 points as the Webmasters dropped to 1-5.

UCLM jrs drown DBTC

While the UCLM seniors suffered another setback, their high school team unleashed a blistering performance to crush Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 92-51, and remain unbeaten in the secondary division.

The victory kept coach Regie Licanda’s charges at 3-0, tying the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Junior Cubs for the lead.

UCLM had five players scoring in double figures, led by Kenz Dome Reboldad with 17 points.

Carl Torreon added 12, while Kent Ovillo, Marky Goc-ong, and Rain Lie Pequit chipped in 10 points each.

Zane Oddussie Ondoy and Richard Mark Abrigo Jr. led DBTC with 16 and 12 points, respectively, as the Greywolves remained winless in four outings. / JBM