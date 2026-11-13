UV, USC vie for No. 2

DEFENDING champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are set for another highly anticipated showdown as they renew their rivalry in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In their first-round encounter last Aug. 30, the Warriors pulled off a stunning 81-68 upset over the Green Lancers.

That victory marked USC’s first win over UV since coach Paul Joven took over as Warrior’s head coach five years ago.

Another victory for San Carlos would propel the Warriors to the No. 2 spot with a 10-4 win-loss record, dislodging UV from that position.

The Green Lancers, meanwhile, would slide to third place with an 8-4 record.

However, a UV victory would solidify its hold on solo second and push USC down to fourth or fifth.

In another collegiate matchup, the resurgent Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats (7-4) will shoot for their eighth win against the cellar-dwelling University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons (2-9).

The Wildcats are currently in fourth place in the

team standings.

In the high school division, the CIT-U Junior Wildcats (7-2) will test the mettle of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs (2-6) in the opening game at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons (4-5) against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves (1-6) at 12:30 p.m.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers (2-5) will then face a tough challenge against the unbeaten UCLM Baby Webmasters (8-0). / JBM