THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars turned in dominant performances, dispatching their respective opponents in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the UV Gym.

Host UV dominated from the opening tip to trounce the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 100-73.

The Green Lancers unleashed their offensive firepower in the opening quarter to build a commanding 35-8 lead before stretching the advantage to 59-27 at halftime.

UV further widened the gap to 85-49 at the end of the third period before cruising to the 27-point victory.

Five UV players scored in double figures, led by Jonathan dela Torre with 16 points.

Kent Ivo Salarda contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while Rovello Robles also finished with 11 points. Winston Bingil and Raul Gentallan chipped in 10 points apiece.

Xerxes Yael Zwi Duran was the lone UP-Cebu player to reach double figures, finishing with 24 points.

The victory improved UV’s record to 10-3, strengthening its hold on second place and its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four. UP-Cebu, meanwhile, slipped to 2-11.

In the other collegiate division game, USJ-R pulled away early to defeat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 65-51.

The Jaguars built a 19-point lead at one point, although USPF continued to fight back. However, the Panthers could not overcome the deficit against the squad coached by former PBA player Roger Yap.

USJ-R took a 15-13 lead after the opening quarter and widened the gap to 35-23 at halftime.

The Jaguars stretched their advantage further to 51-33 heading into the final period.

Alcher Obra led USJ-R with 19 points and four rebounds, while El John Lacaya added 13 points and seven assists.

No USPF player scored in double figures, with Peter John Peteros and John Anthony Aligway leading the Panthers with eight points apiece.

The win raised USJ-R’s record to 8-5, keeping its semifinal hopes alive, while USPF dropped to 2-11. (JBM)