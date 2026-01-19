UV, USPF battle for Cesafi 15-Under top spot

IT WILL be a battle of undefeated teams when the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament resumes Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at the USC gym.

Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, unbeaten in four starts, take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who are also unbeaten in four games, in the scheduled 6 p.m. clash.

In their last outing, the Baby Panthers of coach Ronald Bucao beat the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76-61, before the tournament took a brief break because of the Sinulog 2026 celebration.

The victory was USPF’s fourth in a row, keeping them atop the 9-team competition along with co-leaders UV and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

The CIT-U Baby Wildcats, who are also toting a 4-0 card, battle the Baby Cheetahs in the other game at 7 pm. The Baby Wildcats are coming off a dominant 86-30 victory over the Don Bosco Technical School Greywolves.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons (2-1) clash with cellar-dwelling Don Bosco in the opening match at 5 pm. The Greywolves remain winless in four games.

In the main attraction at 8 pm., tail-enders University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs battle the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors.

Both teams will try to barge into the win column after four starts. / JBM