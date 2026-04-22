Uy: Examine conscience on environment

CEBU Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has challenged government officials to take moral responsibility for environmental degradation.

Speaking at the Cebu Climate Action Summit 2026 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the prelate described the climate crisis as a “crisis of conscience.”

Uy urged government officials to be accountable for decisions that worsen environmental conditions and their impact on vulnerable communities.

He said environmental destruction is not only an ecological concern but also a moral and spiritual issue, as its consequences are borne most heavily by the poor.

He echoed Pope Francis’ message in Laudato Si’: “The cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor are one.”

Uy also challenged officials to reflect on their decisions, saying permits, policies, and projects all carry consequences for communities and future generations.

“To our leaders, give time to examine your conscience. Every permit you sign has consequences not only on the environment, but on people’s lives,” he said.

Uy called for “conversion” at all levels—personal, social, and institutional—saying climate action requires not only policies and technology but also a change in mindset and priorities.

“Because every decision we make has consequences. And very often, it is the poor who suffer the most,” Uy said.

Cebu floods

The summit aims to generate plans and commitments from both government and the private sector, recognizing that environmental problems cannot be solved by government alone and require both infrastructure solutions and behavioral change, including proper waste management.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dennis Pastor cited persistent flooding in Cebu as a sign of the urgency to translate discussions into concrete action.

“Flooding is not normal. It should be solved,” Pastor said, noting that the problem has worsened in recent years and now affects several cities and municipalities.

Elizar Sabinay Jr., of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), said the province expects to produce a concrete roadmap after the summit.

“After the action plan, I’ll consolidate it…what will happen to Cebu two to three years from now,” Sabinay said in an interview.

Sabinay added that the PPDO which organized the summit alongside the Clean Cebu Campaign commitment signing on March 19, aims to address gaps in waste management systems and reduce risks to public health and safety.

The campaign seeks to improve waste handling across Cebu and its tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

On Thursday, April 23, the second day of the summit will feature presentations of outputs from clusters on science and risk, urban planning, governance, finance, and social equity, followed by the consolidation of action plans and the signing of commitments. / CDF