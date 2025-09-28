Uy set to helm Cebu archdiocese

CEBU Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy, DD, arrived in Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, to succeed Archbishop Jose Palma, who has led the Archdiocese for more than a decade.

Palma welcomed Uy at Pier 1, Cebu City, ahead of the installation of the new Cebu archbishop.

The archbishop-designate also received a welcome from local officials, church representatives and different sectors.

Cebuanos and church faithful greeted Uy with cultural dances and a motorcade to the Shrine of Pedro Calungsod and the Archbishop’s Residence for the Vespers and the unveiling of his coat of arms.

In his homily, Uy said the role of being an archbishop is “demanding,” but he believes God’s grace, rather than human qualifications, guides his mission.

“He chose me not because I am the strongest or the most capable but because He has a mission to accomplish through my weakness,” said Uy.

“It is God who chooses us, and when God chooses, He also equips... God’s strength will always be enough,” he added.

Uy is set to be officially installed as the fifth archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Palma steps down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 last March.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Uy as the new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu last July 16.

In preparation for his installation rites, activities on Monday, Sept. 29, include a holy mass, tree planting, a feeding program, veneration and a civic reception with officials.

Uy has served as bishop of Tagbilaran since 2016 and was consecrated and installed in January 2017. / DPC