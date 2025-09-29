Uy: Support Godly projects

CEBU City officials on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, welcomed Cebu Archbishop-designate Most Rev. Alberto “Abet” Uy, in a civic reception held at City Hall.

In a speech, Uy urged the public to oppose “ghost projects” and support “Godly projects” that protect the environment, uplift the poor and foster lasting peace in the community.

“Here in Cebu, I’m with you against the ghost projects,” Uy said in Cebuano.

Uy said he is hopeful that Cebu can become a model city where citizens are not only religious and devout but also upright and compassionate.

Uy also expressed his gratitude to the Cebuanos as people of all ages gathered to greet him when he arrived in the city on Sunday, Sept. 28, to assume his post.

Uy, who was appointed by Pope Leo XIV on July 16 to replace Archbishop Jose Palma who retired last March, was met by religious leaders, civic groups and members of the Catholic faithful.

From the Port of Cebu, Uy’s motorcade proceeded to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, at the Archbishop’s Residence Compound on D. Jakosalem St., for a liturgical reception and solemn vespers.

Uy said he was deeply moved when he saw crowds lining the streets to catch a glimpse of him with people cheering, “Bishop Alberto! We love you!”

To which the prelate humorously said, “That’s not my surname. It’s Uy!”

Mayor Nestor Archival thanked Uy and members of the clergy who attended the civic reception. He also acknowledged Palma for his years of service.

“With your strong environmental advocacy, we in the city government are eager to collaborate with you, Archbishop, in caring for our common home,” said Archival.

Both the archbishop and Archival share the same advocacies as environmentalists. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern