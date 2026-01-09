Uy to Sinulog organizers: Reject gambling sponsorships

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy has appealed to Sinulog Festival organizers to refrain from accepting sponsorships from gambling companies to preserve the sanctity of the religious celebration.

The appeal comes just one day after the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced a partnership with Bingo Plus, an online gambling platform, describing the collaboration as a shared commitment to faith and culture. Uy said the festival is a devotion to the Santo Niño and associating it with gambling contradicts the church’s mission.

SFI organizes the cultural event, the Sinulog Festival, while the Augustinian priests at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño spearhead the religious Fiesta Señor.

Sinulog 2026 co-presenter

The archbishop’s call for discernment follows the announcement on SFI’s Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, that BingoPlus is the co-presenter of Sinulog 2026.

BingoPlus is the first licensed online traditional bingo platform in the Philippines. Launched in January 2022 by DigiPlus Interactive Corp., formerly Leisure and Resorts World Corp., it offers a digital version of classic bingo along with various casino and carnival-style games.

In its statement, SFI framed the partnership as a positive alignment of values.

“As a brand that brings entertainment and shared moments to communities, BingoPlus adds to the festival’s vibrant energy celebrating joy, connection, and the thrill of coming together in one unforgettable celebration of faith and culture,” the foundation stated in its post.

The statement further emphasized the alignment of the sponsor with the festival’s mission.

“Sinulog 2026 is shaped by partnerships that share the same heart for faith, culture, and community. With our Co-Presenter, this year’s celebration is strengthened by a shared commitment to honor tradition while uplifting the people and stories that make Sinulog meaningful,” the post read.

Preserving spiritual significance

Uy released his statement on Friday, Jan. 9, stressing that the Sinulog should not be treated merely as a cultural or tourism event. He did not identify the online gambling platform in his statement.

The Boholano prelate said the core of the gathering is faith, innocence and trust in God. He warned that accepting funds from industries viewed as morally conflicting risks turning a sacred feast into a “commercial spectacle.”

SFI defends ‘bingo’ distinction

Following the archbishop’s appeal, SFI Director Jojo Labella said the foundation had indeed rejected offers from various gambling-related companies and online gaming platforms. He said they sought guidance from church leaders, including friars, to discern which sponsors were appropriate.

“We really abided by it. There were a lot of sponsorship offers, and honestly, we badly need funds. But our president decided to say no,” Labella said. “We asked for wisdom from the friars, how much we really need, and we decided not to accept online gambling sponsorships. We do not want to give the impression that we are patronizing gambling.”

Despite this stance, Labella confirmed that BingoPlus remains a sponsor. He distinguished the platform from other forms of gambling by linking it to church traditions.

“BingoPlus is also part of the fundraising activities of the Church,” Labella said, noting that bingo-style games have long been used by religious institutions to raise money.

The foundation insisted that this partnership was assessed within that context and does not amount to promoting gambling.

Conflict with moral values

The appeal highlights a disconnect between the church’s teachings and the nature of gambling. Uy said gambling is often linked to societal issues such as addiction, financial ruin and family breakdown. He argued that these outcomes disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable.

Uy pointed out the inconsistency of the church discouraging harmful habits while a religious event benefits financially from the industries promoting them.

“For this reason, I hope that the Sinulog Festival Organizers will refrain from receiving sponsorships from gambling establishments. Such partnerships may generate funds, but they also send a conflicting message to the faithful and to the wider community,” he said.

Seeking compatible partners

The archbishop suggested that financial support should come from sources that align with the festival’s principles, encouraging organizers to seek partnerships with public and private institutions that uphold values of faith, family and community.

Uy stressed that the credibility of the Sinulog as a tool for evangelization depends on the moral choices made during its organization.

Implications for the festival

This appeal places pressure on organizers to reconsider their funding model for the massive event, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 18. Rejecting the sponsorship of a major entity like BingoPlus could limit the festival’s budget.

“The Sinulog is not merely a cultural event or a tourism activity. It is, above all, a religious celebration, rooted in our faith and centered on the Child Jesus. Its spiritual meaning must be preserved, protected, and respected,” Uy said. / CDF, CAV