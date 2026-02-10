Uy urges Edsa 40 holiday in Cebu schools

AS SOME Catholic schools continue efforts to keep the memory of the Edsa People Power Revolution alive, Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has urged Catholic schools and universities in Cebu to mark its 40th anniversary with reflection activities.

Uy called on Catholic institutions to declare Feb. 25, 2026, an academic holiday dedicated to reflection, following the appeal of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines–Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education to suspend regular classes nationwide on that date.

In a statement posted Tuesday, Feb. 10, on his Facebook page Maymay sa Magbalantay, Uy stressed that the holiday should not be treated as a day of inactivity.

“This is not meant to be a day of inactivity, but a day intentionally dedicated to reflection, civic formation, and renewed commitment to the values that Edsa so powerfully embodied,” he said.

Uy emphasized that Edsa was more than a political event, describing it as a spiritual and moral awakening marked by peaceful resistance, faith, courage, and unity.

He underscored the role of Catholic education in shaping moral and civic consciousness, especially amid threats of historical revisionism and

misinformation.

“As educators in Catholic institutions, we hold a sacred duty not only to inform minds but to form consciences,” Uy said, calling Edsa an “unfinished movement” that challenges every generation to defend truth, justice, human dignity, and democratic values.

Uy encouraged schools to replace regular classes with prayer services, recollections, forums, film showings, classroom discussions, community conversations, and creative activities such as a “Parade of Heroes,” where students portray Filipino heroes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. removed Feb. 25 from the list of non-working holidays for two consecutive years. Unlike Ninoy Aquino Day, no law mandates its

annual observance.

As the National Government steps back from formal commemoration, Uy said schools must help students understand that “faith is not separate from citizenship,” and that being Christian also means being responsible, vigilant, and courageous citizens.

Earlier, more than 50 schools nationwide announced class suspensions on Feb. 25. / CDF