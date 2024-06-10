Uzoka lifts Cebu past Davao

A back-and-forth exchange between Chima Uzoka and Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham led to Uzoka making the difference in a very crucial match, allowing the Dynamic Herb Cebu FC Gentle Giants to edge the Davao Aguilas UMAK FC, 1-0, on Jan 9, 2024 in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Season 2024 at the Dynamic Herb - Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

“I feel so happy to be the goal scorer for today but I give credit also to my teammates, we worked very, very hard for this goal, and to the coaches and fans, without the fans we couldn’t have made this happen,” said Uzoka, who was named Man of the Match.

Both teams were gunning for a win to solidify their chances of qualifying for the 2024-2025 AFC Champions League Two qualifying play-offs, a chance given to the top 2 finishers in the ongoing sixth season of the PFL.

However, only one slot is for grabs, as Kaya-Iloilo FC already owns the other slot as the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara winner.

With both Cebu and Davao having just five more games remaining in the season, each needed the win.

The win allowed Cebu FC to climb to the No. 2 spot with 24 points, equivalent to an 8-0-1 win-draw-loss record, trailing top seed Kaya FC with 25 points on an 8-1-0 card.

The loss dropped Davao from the No. 2 spot to fourth behind the third seeded Stallion Laguna (7-2-1) after absorbing its first loss of the season at the hands of the Gentle Giants.

Davao trails with 22 points on a 7-1-1 card.

With the first half ending 0-0, both teams were under pressure to find the back of the net.

In the 51st minute, as they were nearing the box, with both working the middle, Uzoka sent the ball to Ho-A-Tham who immediately flicked the ball back to Uzoka after defenders swarmed him.

In an effort to keep the ball position and keep Davao defenders scrambling, Uzoka sent it back to Ho-A-Tham, who again sent it back, and this time Uzoka crossed it the goal, past the hands of the Davao goalkeeper, who dived in an effort to save the ball, but to no avail.

Up next for the Dynamic Herb Cebu FC is the Manila Digger FC on June 16, still at the Dynamic Herb - Borromeo Sports Complex. / PR