V-Hire terminal relocated near Taboan Market for Sinulog weekend

V-HIRE operations for routes bound for Simala, Moalboal, Toledo and Pinamungajan will be relocated this Sinulog weekend to a newly opened terminal near the Taboan Market Bridge in Cebu City, as authorities implement a temporary transport rerouting ahead of major festivities.

According to the Cebu Provincial Information Facebook page on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, V-Hire units serving these destinations will be stationed at the new terminal at the end of Sanciangco Street, beside the barangay hall of Pahina Central, with fares remaining unchanged.

CSBT bus operations moved to SRP

Meanwhile, bus operations at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will be temporarily transferred to the South Road Properties (SRP) on Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, due to expected traffic disruptions brought about by the solemn procession for the Sto. Niño de Cebu and the Sinulog street dancing.

Southbound buses will operate from a temporary terminal along El Pardo Road in the SRP, where passengers will find 24 loading bays with ticketing counters.

The area will be equipped with tents, seating, portalets and adequate lighting, and will be manned by traffic enforcers and peace-keeping personnel.

Drop-off and transport arrangements

Passengers arriving from the south and bound for Cebu City will be dropped off at the Il Corso Terminal in the SRP.

From there, modern jeepneys will transport commuters, at regular fares, to key destinations, including the Cebu North Bus Terminal, Plaza Independencia, Katipunan Street in front of the Bible Baptist Church, Kinasang-an via F. Vestil Street and Cordova via the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

For southbound passengers from Cebu City, modern jeepneys will pick up commuters along Katipunan Street near the Bible Baptist Church and ferry them to the temporary bus terminal in the SRP.

CSBT use, resumption of regular ops

During the two-day transport rerouting, the CSBT will serve as a parking area for vehicles of emergency responders, law enforcers and members of the Sinulog working committee.

Regular bus operations at the CSBT are set to resume early Monday morning, January 19, 2026. (CDF)