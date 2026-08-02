Valderrama: ‘Gikapoy ko’

“GIKAPOY ko.”

It is one of the most familiar phrases we hear every day.

A student whispers it after examinations. A mother says it after balancing work, home, and family. A father murmurs it after another long day trying to make ends meet. A teacher says it after preparing lessons, checking papers, and carrying home concerns that no one else sees.

In English, it simply means, “I’m tired.”

Simple words. Yet behind them are stories that often remain untold.

“Gikapoy ko.”

Sometimes, it is physical.

The body has reached its limit. The muscles ache. The eyes long for sleep. We have given so much of ourselves that there seems to be little left.

“Gikapoy ko.”

Sometimes, it is emotional.

Life has a way of repeating disappointments until even the strongest heart begins to wonder if tomorrow will be any different. Plans fall apart. Opportunities disappear. People leave. We smile in public but carry silent battles within.

“Gikapoy ko.”

Sometimes, it is deeper than exhaustion.

It is the feeling of waking up every day without knowing why we are doing what we do. We accomplish tasks and fulfill responsibilities, yet something still feels missing.

Purpose seems distant. Joy feels unfamiliar.

“Gikapoy ko.”

Sometimes, everything appears fine from the outside.

There are no major problems. No tragedies. No crises. Yet the heart feels strangely empty.

The fatigue is no longer in the hands. It has settled in the soul.

“Gikapoy ko.”

There is nothing wrong with saying those words. Even the strongest people become weary. Even the most faithful lose strength. Even those who smile the brightest sometimes carry the heaviest burdens.

The question is not whether we become tired. The question is what we do when we are.

Sometimes our greatest exhaustion is not caused by the weight of work. It is caused by carrying burdens we were never meant to carry alone.

Perhaps that is why the song “Lift Up Your Hands,” beautifully interpreted by Basil Valdez, continues to touch so many hearts decades after it was written.

It reminds us: “Cast your burdens upon Him.”

Those words echo the invitation found in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest,” and Psalm 55:22, “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you.”

These verses do not promise a life without difficulties. They promise that we do not have to face those difficulties alone.

There is a difference.

So the next time we find ourselves whispering, “Gikapoy ko,” perhaps we should pause before ending the sentence there.

Perhaps we can continue it with another prayer.

“Lord, gikapoy ko... pero kabalo ko nga naa Ka (Lord, I’m tired... but I know You are here).”

Because tiredness may be inevitable. Giving up is not.

There will always be days when our bodies are weary, our hearts are heavy, and our spirits seem empty. But there is also a God who never grows tired of carrying those who can no longer carry themselves.