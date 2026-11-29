For many Filipinos, visiting the United States is more than a dream vacation. It is an opportunity to see firsthand how life can be different in a country where hard work can translate into financial security, better opportunities, and a more comfortable future.

I have seen relatives, friends, teachers, nurses, and other Filipino workers build better lives in America, a hundredfold different from what they could afford back home.

Naturally, this raises a difficult question: Why is it so hard to live comfortably in the Philippines even when you work hard and earn an honest living?

Thousands of Filipino teachers, nurses, caregivers, engineers, and other professionals have found opportunities in the United States.

Many have bought houses, owned vehicles, built retirement savings, and invested in their children’s education.

Their salaries, compared with Philippine wages, often provide greater purchasing power and opportunities to accumulate assets.

Meanwhile, hardworking Filipinos in their own country struggle with the same milestones.

Buying a house remains a lifetime commitment, often requiring decades of mortgage payments. Some reach retirement age still paying housing loans, while others retire without a house of their own.

The burden becomes heavier when families grow.

A couple earning decent salaries may find most of their income consumed by food, utilities, transportation, education, and other necessities. Even those with stable employment can end up living from paycheck to paycheck.

Healthcare is another painful reality.

In the Philippines, one serious illness can wipe out years of savings. Despite PhilHealth coverage and government hospitals, gaps in healthcare access, facilities, and affordability remain.

Many families struggle with out-of-pocket expenses, while others delay treatment because they cannot afford it.

This is why the familiar Filipino expression, “Mahirap magkasakit,” carries so much truth.

The United States is not paradise, either.

Housing, healthcare, childcare, and education are expensive. Many American workers struggle with debt, medical bills, and multiple jobs.

Meanwhile, Filipino immigrants face loneliness, demanding work schedules, and the emotional cost of living thousands of miles away from loved ones.

A higher salary does not automatically mean an easier life.

Yet, for many overseas Filipino workers, earning more, saving in dollars, and sending money home remain worth the sacrifice.

Those dollars pay for education, build houses, support aging parents, and create opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach.

But not everyone gets the chance to leave. Even those who succeed abroad carry a part of themselves that stays in the Philippines.

The real question is not why Filipinos dream of America, but why our own country struggles to make staying a rewarding choice.

We need decent-paying jobs, accessible healthcare, affordable housing, dignified retirement benefits, and a government that genuinely prioritizes its people.

Filipinos should not have to leave their homeland to afford a decent life.

They deserve a country where hard work is rewarded, families are protected, and living with dignity is not a privilege but a basic reality.

The American Dream should not mean abandoning the Filipino Dream. Our people deserve a homeland where a better future is possible without having to cross an ocean to find it.