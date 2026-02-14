Valentine’s Day: Then & now

LOVE is often defined as an emotion—an intense feeling of affection, attraction, and deep concern for another person. For many, it is celebrated as the most powerful human experience, immortalized each year through traditions like Valentine’s Day. Yet for others, love can feel like a burden, even a curse—something that haunts and challenges us throughout our lives. This paradox—love as both joy and pain—has inspired countless stories, poems, and rituals across cultures, and its history reveals much about how societies have tried to understand it.

But beyond the flowers, chocolates, and festivities, the deeper question remains: Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day, and more importantly, what truly is love? Is it simply a fleeting emotion, or is it a choice, a commitment, and a force that shapes how we live and connect with one another?

Valentine’s Day is believed to have two origins. Historians trace it back to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which celebrated purification and fertility and honored the she-wolf who raised Rome’s founders, Romulus and Remus. Another origin comes from the Christian feast honoring St. Valentine, a priest executed under Emperor Claudius II for secretly marrying couples in defiance of imperial law. Both traditions symbolize love—one as a force of renewal, the other as sacrifice and devotion. Over time, however, the day became synonymous with romance and is now one of the most commercialized holidays worldwide.

Love, in this sense, becomes twisted: it is celebrated as a blessing that brings joy, connection, and meaning, yet it is also seen as a curse when it brings heartbreak, longing, or sacrifice. This paradox has made love one of the most powerful themes in both culture and commerce. Corporations have capitalized on its dual nature—selling the promise of romance through flowers and chocolates while also profiting from the fear of being left out or unloved. In this way, Valentine’s Day reflects not only the beauty and pain of love itself but also how society has packaged those emotions into a billion-dollar industry.

Yet despite commercialization, Valentine’s Day can still remind us that love is not limited to romance alone. Its origins point to broader meanings: the Roman festival of Lupercalia celebrated fertility and renewal for the whole community, while the Christian story of St. Valentine honored compassion and sacrifice, as he risked his life to unite couples in defiance of injustice. These beginnings show that Valentine’s Day was never solely about romantic gestures—it was about love expressed through courage, kindness, and care for others. In reclaiming this wider meaning, Valentine’s Day becomes more than a holiday for couples; it becomes a celebration of affection in all its forms, proving that love—whether between partners, friends, or family—is worth honoring every day. Jen Hershe Alterado