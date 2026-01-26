Valentine’s Gift: Cebu City seniors to receive cash aid on Feb. 13-15

CEBU City’s senior citizens have a special Valentine’s gift to look forward to next month.

Mayor Nestor Archival has announced that the City Government will distribute cash assistance from Feb. 13 to 15, describing the payout as a "love offering" for the elderly.

A monthly commitment

During a press conference on Monday, Jan. 26, 2025, Archival confirmed that the distribution is pushing through.

He explained that this release follows a city ordinance that mandates giving cash aid to qualified senior citizens on a monthly basis.

Archival championed this monthly schedule last year, shifting away from the previous quarterly system. The goal was to make it easier for the City Government to manage and release funds regularly.

Finalizing the details

While the dates are set for mid-February, the mayor said he is still finalizing the exact schedule and setup for the P2,000 cash assistance.

He is carefully considering concerns raised during previous distributions to ensure a smoother process this time.

The City Government is currently weighing the best days for the payout. Archival noted that doing it on weekdays could make traffic congestion worse. On the other hand, scheduling it on weekends would cost the city more due to employee overtime pay.

Despite the logistical challenges, Archival remains positive about the upcoming distribution.

“This is something good for everyone. People are happy, and it’s good for the love month,” he said.

Supporting Cebu’s elderly

This initiative supports a massive community within the city. Currently, there are more than 100,000 qualified senior citizens in Cebu City.

Under the current program, each eligible senior is entitled to receive a total of P12,000 in cash assistance annually. This upcoming February release ensures that the city’s elderly continue to receive the consistent support they deserve. / CAV