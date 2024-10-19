Van heading to Oslob to ‘watch whale sharks’ crashes after driver passes out

A VAN carrying tourists from Manila to Oslob, Cebu, encountered an accident along the national highway in Barangay Granada, Oslob, around 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Nobody, however, was reported injured in the accident.

The passengers were transferred to a police car and brought to their destination.

They were believed to be watching whale sharks in Barangay Tan-awan, but their trip was delayed due to the accident.

According to Staff Sergeant Sherwin Sejudo, traffic police investigator of Boljoon Municipal Police Station, the driver of Nissan Urvan, 27-year-old Mel Dominique Barte, from Catmon town, northern Cebu, admitted to falling asleep while driving along the curved portion of the road and crashing into the fence of the homes of Luciana Labiste and Janine Labide. (DVG)