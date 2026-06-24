Vandalism suspect in Mandaue City surrenders

A VANDALISM suspect surrendered to authorities after being identified through a motorcycle plate number provided by a citizen and a viral post by the Mandaue City Command Center page.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said the suspect, an adult resident of Barangay Guizo, admitted to spray-painting a property near the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

The City has ordered him to restore and clean the defaced property while police and legal authorities determine possible charges.

The incident has also prompted city officials to explore stricter anti-vandalism measures, including closer monitoring, regulation of spray paint sales, and the creation of designated graffiti walls for artists. (ABC)