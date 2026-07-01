Vanness Wu gets married after divorcing first wife

Following the F4 concert in Manila on June 27, 2026, F4 member Vanness Wu shared a photo on Instagram showing two hands wearing wedding rings.

“2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all and now being blessed with the most important person in my life,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years,” he added.

According to Taiwanese publication Mirror Media, Vanness’ record label, B’in Music, released a congratulatory statement for the singer and his new spouse.

“We are very happy for him! Vanness cherishes this happiness very much. Please give him some space, and thank you for your blessings,” the statement read.

Vanness was previously married to Singaporean heiress Arissa Cheo in 2013. The couple divorced in 2018. / TRC S