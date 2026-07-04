Vanness Wu’s wife is a Japanese singer

ACCORDING to The Straits Times, the wife of Vanness Wu is Japanese singer Emi Aramaki.

The report said B’in Music, Vanness’ record label, confirmed that the F4 member and Aramaki were married in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May.

On Monday, Vanness announced on Instagram that he had gotten married, two days after F4’s packed reunion concert at the Philippine Arena. However, he did not reveal his wife’s identity at the time.

He only posted a photo of their wedding rings and wrote in part: “2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.”

Aramaki was born in Fukuoka, Japan, and moved to the United Kingdom when she was 9 years old. She studied History at University College London, but pursued a career in music after graduating.

Vanness was previously married to Singaporean heiress Arissa Cheo in 2013. The couple divorced five years later. / TRC S