VBP achieves B Corp certification, recognizes commitment to social and environmental responsibility

Offering innovative solutions and growth capabilities for financial services firms in Australia, VBP finally earned the long-coveted certification of being a Certified B Corporation on December 8, 2023.

This Australian-based company has partnered with more than 250 financial firms across Australia and over 1,200 team members in the Philippines for over a decade. With its commitment to fostering growth within the workplace, the company has long been known for its engaging workplace and workforce, promoting innovative solutions to drive growth and enable scalability for transformative and enduring success with team members, clients, and the broader community.

VBP’s dedication to excellence and growth has earned this incredible certification and serves as a testament to the company’s goal of environmental and social responsibility, demonstrating accountability and transparency throughout its people-first business.

As a B Certified Corporation, VBP makes a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, ensuring its business operations will always put the interests of workers, communities, clients, and the planet first.

VBP’s chief executive officer, David Carney, shared, “The decisions we make within the company have always been driven by our people-first strategy. We are dedicated to leading by example, transforming how advice is delivered in Australia, and creating the best workplace to enable our team members to achieve our shared goals. Our B Corp Certification is an external validation of our efforts and a celebration of everything we’ve done and have yet to do for the community and the planet.”

The rigorous process of reviewing VBP’s environmental and social practices achieved an astounding overall impact score of 92.2, far exceeding the usual 50.9 median score for businesses that completed the assessment. The impact score measures five key business areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

On the worker assessment portion, the company gained the highest of 35.7, showcasing its outstanding overall personal, financial, and professional wellness of team members. Through this specific evaluation, the company’s business model is designed to benefit its team members, with company practices and policies around career development programs, financial security, health and safety, wellness, and engagement.

“We join a global community of businesses who commit to continuous improvement and long-term mission alignment. We strive for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) in the workplace and advocate for positive climate action and value-creation among team members and our community,” Carney shared.

Carney also added, “We are proud to be leaders in using business as a force for good. This new milestone is a confirmation of our belief in conducting business practices that benefit our people, a validation of the positive impact of our services on our clients, and an invitation for more businesses to take responsibility for future generations.”

This certification is a guarantee that VBP has taken an inclusive and equitable step forward towards a regenerative economy that not only aims to offer exceptional financial services on the global stage but also to foster growth and togetherness within the workplace.

To learn more about VBP’s services, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.vbp.ph.