Veejay Floresca's designs as ‘Project Runway’ Season 21 winner

Fashion competitions give audiences a backstage pass into the high-stakes world of fashion. In this high-stakes arena, talent and personality are survival tools. For Filipino designer Veejay Floresca, the journey has been long and deeply personal. Thirteen years of persistently auditioning for the show, Floresca finally seized her moment and made history.

She became the first Filipino and the first trans designer to claim the top title, a milestone she described as “a celebration of authenticity” during her appearance on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 27, 2025. “With everything going on in our country, being there and representing my country, it feels amazing,” she said.

Floresca rose to the top among 12 designers, leaving a trail of unforgettable designs that spoke to her fearless approach to fashion. Here’s a lookback at all her works across 10 episodes: