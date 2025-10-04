Cebu

Veejay Floresca's designs as 'Project Runway' Season 21 winner

Veejay Floresca's designs as ‘Project Runway’ Season 21 winner
Fashion competitions give audiences a backstage pass into the high-stakes world of fashion. In this high-stakes arena, talent and personality are survival tools. For Filipino designer Veejay Floresca, the journey has been long and deeply personal. Thirteen years of persistently auditioning for the show, Floresca finally seized her moment and made history.

She became the first Filipino and the first trans designer to claim the top title, a milestone she described as “a celebration of authenticity” during her appearance on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 27, 2025. “With everything going on in our country, being there and representing my country, it feels amazing,” she said.

Floresca rose to the top among 12 designers, leaving a trail of unforgettable designs that spoke to her fearless approach to fashion. Here’s a lookback at all her works across 10 episodes:

Episode 1:

“New House / New Rules” – Ursula-Inspired Drama Floresca’s first look explored exaggerated proportions with pleated trousers and a leather top inspired by Ursula’s movement and tentacles. Layered with sheer tulle and a bold bandeau, the design set the tone for a season of dramatic, theatrical pieces.
Episode 2:

“Feel the Burn” – Personal Athleisure Venturing into athleisure, Floresca crafted a custom textile by cutting and weaving strings into the fabric that reflected her authentic aesthetic. The time-intensive process showcased her creativity and dedication, turning a challenge outside her comfort zone into a unique, personal statement.
Episode 3:

“Boring to Brilliant” – Minimalist Sensuality This look embodied Floresca’s signature minimalist style infused with sensuality. A sculptural neckline inspired by the Catalina flower paired with petal-like skirt cutouts and a daring slit created a bold and unforgettable dress.
Episode 4:

“Sew Elementary” – Sculptural Lace Inspired by shuttlecocks, Floresca transformed lace into a one-of-a-kind creation that was both emotional and sculptural. As a bridal designer, she elevated a familiar material into an expressive work of art that demonstrated her mastery of craftsmanship.
Episode 5:

“Complimentary Couture” – Modern, Edgy Companion Following her shuttlecock dress, this companion piece mirrored the same dedication. Modern, sexy and edgy, the look reinforced her identity as a designer and became a reminder that hard work and passion truly pay off.
Episode 6:

“Hit the Streets” – Elevated Streetwear Floresca drew inspiration from workwear uniforms to design a cropped jacket in raw denim and leather, paired with geometric jeans constructed from 24 panels. The look fused modernity and innovation, two things she’s known for as a designer.
Episode 7:

“Runway Rodeo” – Western Chic with a Twist Embracing risk, Floresca reimagined Western wear into bold, contemporary fashion. With striking silhouettes and daring design choices, she showcased her willingness to push boundaries and honor culture while making it unmistakably her own.
Episode 8:

“Threads of Confidence” – Custom Work for Real Clients This challenge reflected Floresca’s 15-year experience creating bespoke pieces. She designed a look for a shy 19-year-old client, carefully listening to his preferences and creating a piece that was authentic, comfortable and confidence-boosting — a win regardless of the competition.
Episode 9:

“Something Wicked” – Avant-Garde Storytelling Inspired by the theme “Wicked for Good,” Floresca hand-sewed a fully avant-garde look using 100 yards of rigilene boning wrapped in red silk, layered with sheer tulle. The design evoked unraveling and movement.
Episode 10:

Finale – “See You on the Runway” Her finale collection was a heartfelt tribute to a childhood memory with her father. Shimmering silver pieces inspired by the villain “Mercury Man” carried themes of love, transformation and acceptance. The collection was storytelling and legacy stitched together, crowning Floresca the season’s deserving winner. S
