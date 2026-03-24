Velasquez named Woman of the Year by Billboard Philippines

ASIA’S Songbird Regine Velasquez has been named Woman of the Year by Billboard Philippines for 2026.

According to the publication, the award recognizes her lasting contribution to Filipino music.

“From unforgettable anthems to incredible live performances, her artistry remains a foundation for the industry today and a benchmark for the future,” Billboard Philippines said.

Velasquez is set to receive the award at the Billboard Philippines Women in Music 2026 event on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Other honorees include KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, BINI and Lolita Carbon, who will receive the “Icon” recognition. / TRC