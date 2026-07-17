Vendor arrested in Cebu City buy-bust; P3.74M shabu seized

A FEMALE vendor was arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and personnel of the Waterfront Police Station 3 during a buy-bust in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City, at 4:52 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Belinda de Gamo Montes, 37, a vendor and resident of Sitio Kastilaan, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Authorities seized 22 packets of shabu weighing approximately 550 grams, with an estimated street value of P3.74 million.

Also recovered were a cellular phone, buy-bust money, and other pieces of evidence, which have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, the suspect had been under case buildup operations for about a week after the agency received information from a confidential informant.

Alcantara said the suspect was allegedly capable of selling 700 grams to one kilogram of shabu per week, which she obtained from a supplier who remains under investigation as authorities conduct follow-up operations.

The suspect is currently detained at the PDEA 7 detention facility and is facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)