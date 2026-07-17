Vendor nabbed in P3M drug bust

AN EARLY morning drug bust in Cebu City on Friday, July 17, 2026, led to the arrest of a street vendor and the seizure of suspected shabu worth over P3 million, authorities said.

The joint operation on July 17, 2026, resulted in the confiscation of about 550 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Santo Niño.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 said the operation was carried out at 4:52 a.m. by its agents and operatives from the Waterfront Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office.

During the operation, authorities arrested a 37-year-old woman identified only by the alias “Belinda,” a vendor from Barangay Ermita.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza said the quantity of suspected shabu recovered is part of their investigation, and they are continuing to determine the source of the illegal drugs and whether other individuals may be involved.

Evidence seized

Search teams recovered 22 packages containing about 550 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P3.74 million.

Officers also seized the buy-bust money, a mobile phone allegedly used to arrange the transaction and other non-drug evidence.

The suspect was brought to the PDEA 7 detention facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Examination

The suspected shabu was turned over to the regional laboratory for forensic chemical analysis and documentation to preserve the chain of custody.

PDEA 7 said prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the suspect, who will face charges for alleged violations of Section 5, which penalizes the sale of dangerous drugs, and Section 11, which covers possession of dangerous drugs, under Article 2 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

If convicted, the suspect could face life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million under the provisions of RA 9165. / ABC