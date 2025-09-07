Vendors’ group cries foul as night market probe exposes ‘chaotic’ operation

A CEBU City vendors’ group, the Alliance of Energetic Vendors Association Inc. (Aevai), claims it was “used” to manage the City’s night markets and unfairly blamed for financial issues in what it describes as a “chaotic” operation.

The statement comes as the group faces a City Council investigation over allegations of unauthorized fee collection and an unpaid P112,000 electricity bill at the “Chibugan sa Kamagayan” food night market.

TROUBLED LOCATION. The controversy centers on a 7,000-square-meter, City-owned lot in Barangay Kamagayan. This site has a history of management issues. It formerly housed a v-hire terminal that was shut down in April 2023 due to accreditation problems and alleged collection anomalies.

The food strip’s previous manager, the Cebu City United Vendors Association (Ccuva), was replaced in August 2024 following a dispute over rental fees. Aevai states it was then given the right to manage the market on Oct. 23, 2024.

COUNCIL’S ALLEGATIONS. The investigation was prompted by a resolution from Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, which cited reports that Aevai was collecting nightly fees of up to P200 per stall without clear legal authority. The resolution also highlighted the outstanding P112,000 electricity bill, raising questions about financial accountability.

In another issue, Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has questioned the operations of Colon Night Market, claiming he received reports that stalls were being sold to non-Cebu City residents, which would defeat the purpose of prioritizing local vendors. He also noted that the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa), the body meant to oversee night markets, was not convened to set clear guidelines for its opening.

VENDORS’ DEFENSE. In a letter to Mayor Nestor Archival, Aevai presented its side of the story. The group claims it was put in a difficult position after taking over, paying for the re-installation of electrical wiring itself. It also lowered rental rates from the previous P250-P350 range to P150-P200 to help vendors struggling with low sales, which led to a deficit when vendors failed to pay.

Regarding the Colon Night Market, Aevai described the operation as “chaotic” due to the involvement of multiple organizers, including a rival group. Aevai claims it collected P1,056,000 from exhibitors but was required to remit the entire amount to a person named “Onyoc” at Parian Barangay Hall.

The group argues it was also made to cover backlogged expenses and questions why it is being held responsible for the P112,000 electricity bill when it did not retain the collections.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. Several key questions remain unanswered. The identity of “Onyoc” and his authority to receive over a million pesos in market collections have not been clarified. It is also unclear what formal agreement, if any, existed between the City and Aevai that authorized the group to manage the market. Furthermore, the roles and financial accountability of the other organizing groups involved in the Colon Night Market have not been detailed.

WHAT’S NEXT. The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office and the City Market Authority are now tasked with investigating Aevai’s operations. The findings will determine the group’s legal standing and who is ultimately responsible for the unpaid bills.

The outcome could also push the City Government, possibly through the Gasa body, to establish stricter, more transparent guidelines for managing all night markets to protect both the vendors’ livelihoods and the city’s interests. / EHP