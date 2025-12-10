Vendors: P500 Noche Buena achievable

FAMILIES can prepare a Christmas noche buena for as low as P500 if they source ingredients from the Carbon Public Market.

That’s according to the market’s vendors launched the 20th edition of the annual “Carbon Pasko Na” celebration.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025, vendors said even with a modest budget, staples like fruit salad, spaghetti, and other holiday favorites remain affordable, making it possible for small families to celebrate Christmas without overspending.

They cautioned, however, that the P500 budget may not be enough for families with 15 to 20 members.

“You can achieve a P500 noche buena here in Carbon because the prices are low. For a small family, you can definitely serve something on your Christmas table, as long as you plan properly,” said Jovelyn Gomez of the Carbonhanong Alyansa.

This year’s theme, “Pasko sa Gugma, Paglaum sa Hustisya,” unites vendors, stall holders, ambulant groups, and the City Market Office in a community-led celebration.

During a press briefing, leaders of the Carbon vendors’ groups emphasized that the 20th anniversary is not just about holiday festivities but also about standing up for justice.

Among their concerns are the privatization of the market, calls for transparency in public projects, and denunciation of corruption in government.

“Christmas is not only for celebrating, but also for showing that the vendors are striving for justice in their community. We want Carbon to remain accessible and affordable for everyone,” Gomez said.

Carbon Public Market Administrator Elconjim Concha reminded vendors that price monitoring and enforcement are in full effect, particularly during the holiday rush.

Concha said prices cannot be increased because the market has regular price monitoring, and vendors who violate the rules will be issued citation tickets. He added that weighing scales are inspected daily, with no violations recorded so far.

He emphasized that Carbon must remain affordable and should not become more expensive just because it is Christmas.

Concha also reported improvements in peace and order.

“I have not received any report of theft or any incidents. I’m thankful to the vendors because they are aware and cooperative. Carbon is now very peaceful,” he said.

Carbon Public Market, the largest market in Cebu, currently hosts over 5,000 vendors, including approximately 3,900 ambulant vendors operating across Units 1, 2, and 3, as well as 1,700 stall holders as of 2024.

Updated numbers for 2025 have yet to be released.

The 20th Carbon Pasko Na celebration will include several activities throughout the Christmas season.

To showcase community spirit, a parade featuring 50 organizations was held on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., moving from Magallanes Street to Carbon Market.

From December 16 to 24, Misa de Gallo will be held to offer spiritual support for market vendors and their families.

On Dec. 27, the Fruit Festival will highlight local produce and promote healthy eating.

The celebration will also include cleanliness and service-awareness campaigns for ambulant vendors to help ensure a positive experience for customers.

For decades, Carbon Market has served as a vital hub for families across Cebu, offering affordable goods and fresh produce.

Gomez said the Christmas celebration is an opportunity to showcase the market’s resilience, community spirit, and advocacy for fairness and justice. / CAV