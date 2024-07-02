Vendors return to Osmeña Blvd.for Palarong Pambansa 2024

SOME vendors are back displaying their products along Osmeña Blvd. near Abellana National High School in Cebu City, this time not for Sinulog, but for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Some of the vendors interviewed by SunStar Cebu said they will be selling there until July 27, 2024.

Arben Garciano, who came from Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, is selling T-shirt souvenirs for the entire month of July.

“We secured a permit from the city hall. We are selling souvenirs and shirts,” he told SunStar Cebu, noting that the rental fee costs about P25,000 to secure their stall.

The rental fee, which covers the whole month, was said to be paid to the Cebu City Tourism Foundation, Inc.

Jana Balangi, another vendor who sells Batik t-shirts, also secured their permit, which is valid until July 27, 2024.

The seller, who came from Zamboanga City, paid an amount of P30,000.

“Depende namo og magpataman ba mig katapusan, pwede rami ka extend pila ka days basta dili lang maabtan sunod nga buwan,” Balangi said.

(Depending on whether we decide to extend the deadline, we can extend it for a few days as long as it does not go into the next month.)

Both interviewed vendors secured their permits from the city hall. However, they were unsure about the specific type of permit they were asked to pay.

As the Palarong Pambansa approaches, more vendors are gradually setting up their stalls, offering a variety of products. / Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern