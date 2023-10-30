Vendors take advantage of BSKE day

TO TAKE advantage of the influx of voters during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, several vendors selling snacks and refreshments installed tents to sell their goods near polling places.

One of them, 55-year-old Elizabeth Gomez, said she experienced a significant increase in her income because of the elections.

“Malipay g’yud mi kung naay eleksyon kay mo dako among kita bahalag panagsa ra,” Gomez said.

(We are thrilled when there is an election, even if it only happens occasionally because our income increases significantly.)

Gomez said she usually sells outside their house, but on Monday she displayed her goods outside the polling place with the hope of earning more.

For his part, 34-year-old Rowell, who set up shop outside the Subangdaku Elementary School in Mandaue City, told Sunstar Cebu that he earned less on Monday compared to his earnings during the May 2022 national and local elections.

After selling for about five hours, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Rowell said he earned only P2,000.

“Mingaw man gud, wala kaayoy mopalit, dili pareha pag ni aging tuig nga national election to nya daghang tawo,” Rowell said.

(The sales are slow. Hardly anyone buys anything, unlike during the national elections last year when there were many people.)

Hoping to earn more, he said he would stay until the election is over.

“Lahi ra jud pag last year ug karun, akong halin wala ray katunga dili pareho niagi,” said Rosalina, 61, another street vendor.

(In contrast to last year and now, my income is not even half of what it used to be.)