Vendors urge Archival to save historic Carbon

IN A push to protect their livelihood and preserve a historical landmark, various vendors’ associations at the Carbon Public Market have urged the Cebu City Government to pass an ordinance declaring the market a cultural heritage zone and safeguarding vendors’ rights.

The proposal was raised during the All Vendors Forum on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in time for the 127th Independence Day celebration held at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas.

Three-point agenda

The forum also called for a review of the existing Carbon market’s modernization contract, or the joint venture agreement (JVA).

The three-point agenda gained traction with the presence of mayor-elect Nestor Archival, vice mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña, councilors-elect Sisinio “Bebs” Andales and Nice Archival. The officials met with vendors, listened to their concerns on the ongoing redevelopment, and signed a covenant with the majority of vendors to support their agenda.

Archival, who first proposed a renegotiation of the JVA between City Hall and Megawide Construction Corp. on May 20, has repeatedly described the agreement as one-sided and harmful to vendors, who are the market’s primary stakeholders.

Vendors’ plea

During the open forum, vendors recounted the Carbon Market’s cultural and historical importance, tracing its roots to the early 1900s under American colonial rule. Many shared memories of their grandparents selling goods at the market in the 1950s and at Freedom Park in the 1970s.

They explained that the market got its name from the carbon deposits left by a nearby coal depot used by steam trains in the early 20th century.

Vendors criticized the JVA, saying it had caused confusion in contract allocations, forced relocations and the closure of stalls at Freedom Park, which displaced many vendors. They also raised transparency issues in vendor listings, which they said had created tension and confusion.

A major concern was Megawide’s role in handling collections. Vendors fear it could result in high rentals and other charges, especially with the company’s alleged influence in amending the Market Code. They criticized the amended 2023 Market Code, which they said increased fees and remained unimplemented. Vendors fear that the fees will eventually be passed on to customers.

Anna Marie Ariosa, chairperson of Carbohanong Alyansa, warned of mass displacement once Units 1, 2 and 3 of the new Carbon Market open as commercial hubs. She said only Warwick Barracks would remain a traditional public market.

“Where will the remaining 6,000 vendors go?” she asked.

Ariosa said the amended Market Code introduced entry and stall fees inconsistent with traditional public market operations.

“Dili na ni arkabala (This is not a daily rent). Dili ni klaro (This is not clear). The entrance fee is separate from rent and Megawide now gets the rent,” she said.

Archival’s response

Archival explained that the JVA was approved in 2021 under the late mayor Edgardo Labella and implemented by Mayor Michael Rama in 2022. While Rama had said that he would review the contract, no changes were made. Archival said his efforts to stop the project were ignored.

One provision that concerns Archival is Megawide’s role in the Market Code’s implementation.

He plans to consolidate the lists of registered vendors to finalize a verified master list, estimated at 6,000 names. He said this is necessary to ensure that vendor tenure is protected in future administrations.

Stall allocation

Archival also emphasized the need for equitable stall allocation. Some vendors reportedly occupy multiple stalls and sublease them to others.

Ariosa welcomed Archival’s proposed “one vendor, one stall” policy to curb abuse. She pledged to assist in site inspections to ensure fair allocations.

Archival said the declaration of Carbon Market as a cultural heritage zone can be pursued through a local ordinance. On stopping the redevelopment, he said only a Temporary Restraining Order from the court could do so. Vendors have already filed a case and are awaiting the outcome.

“Ang akong tumong mao nga patas ang tanan — nga matag tindera adunay kahigayunan nga makabaligya (My goal is fairness — that every vendor has the opportunity to sell),” Archival said. / EHP