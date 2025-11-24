‘Verbena’ makes landfall in Surigao del Sur, brings rains, gusty winds to Visayas

TROPICAL Depression Verbena made landfall in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur, and has since moved over Agusan del Norte on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin #5 reported that areas under Wind Signal Number 1 are expected to experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

According to the track forecast, Verbena is expected to traverse the Caraga Region Monday afternoon through early evening, then pick up speed as it moves across the Visayas and the northern part of Palawan from Monday night into Tuesday evening, November 25.

The weather system is projected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning, November 26. The system will then shift westward, pass north of the Kalayaan Islands, and exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, November 27.

Cebu will experience rains, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions as the weather system is likely to cross the Visayas as a tropical depression on Tuesday.

The province and much of the Visayas will experience scattered to at times heavy rainfall due to the combined effects of Verbena and the Northeast Monsoon, which may cause localized flooding or landslides.

Pagasa advised residents across the region to prepare for intermittent rain, sudden wind surges, and possible coastal disruptions.

Sea conditions around Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros, and nearby islands will be moderate to rough, making travel risky for motorbancas and small vessels.

Ferry trips across the Visayas, including major Cebu routes, may face delays or cancellations depending on port assessments.

While Cebu is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1, areas not under a wind signal may still feel strong to near–gale-force gusts, especially along coastlines and elevated areas. (DPC)