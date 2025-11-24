Verbena triggers alert, evacuations

SCARRED by the devastating flash floods from Typhoon Tino just three weeks ago, cities across Cebu are taking no chances as Tropical Depression Verbena approaches, implementing early evacuations and heightened disaster preparedness measures.

Zero-casualty target

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) announced it is targeting zero casualties as heavy rains are expected to hit the region. Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the DRRMO committee, said evacuations began early Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, prioritizing families living along riverbanks and other high-risk zones.

Elderly residents, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children were evacuated first following a coordination meeting among barangay captains, disaster teams and city officials.

“No one is allowed to live along the riverbanks again,” Tumulak emphasized, reminding communities to keep areas classified as “no-build zones” clear in line with the mayor’s directive.

Multiple weather systems converge

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued an orange rainfall warning, indicating possible heavy to torrential rains.

“This is not just because it’s a tropical depression. There are four factors: the shearline, the northeast monsoon, and this tropical depression. We are expecting heavy rains, not strong winds,” Tumulak explained.

According to the weather bureau, Cebu will experience rains, gusty winds, and rough conditions as Tropical Depression Verbena traverses across the Visayas on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Sea conditions around Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros and nearby islands will be moderate to rough, making travel risky for motorbancas and small vessels.

Ferry trips across the Visayas, including major Cebu routes, may face delays or cancellations depending on port assessments.

While Cebu is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, areas not under a wind signal may still feel strong to near–gale-force gusts, especially along coastlines and elevated areas.

The system is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning, Nov. 26, then turn westward, passing north of the Kalayaan Islands and exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, Nov. 27.

With many of Cebu City’s rivers still heavily silted from Typhoon Tino, the danger of overflowing remains high. The City Government prepared to raise its alert status to Code Red by Monday night, requiring all responders, tools and equipment to be on standby.

Mandaue City follows suit

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano ordered preemptive evacuations for communities along the Butuanon and Mahiga rivers, citing lessons learned from Typhoon Tino.

“After Storm Tino, many of our drainage systems in Mandaue City became clogged, so even a small amount of rainfall now can already cause flooding,” the mayor said.

Mandaue City DRRMO head Buddy Ybañez said the City is preparing for rainfall between 50 and 200 millimeters on Monday, with an expected orange rainfall warning bringing 100 to 200 millimeters more the following day. Around 9,000 households were identified for possible evacuation, with priority given to those living close to the rivers.

“Our standard data shows around 9,000 households in Mandaue, and those living very close to the Butuanon and Mahiga rivers will be prioritized for preemptive evacuation,” Ybañez said.

Capitol objective

The Cebu Provincial Government is also aiming for zero casualties as Tropical Depression Verbena brings heavy rains across the province, Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) head Dennis Pastor said on Monday.

“It is an objective,” Pastor said. “LGUs (local government units) were advised to be heightened alert, monitor Pagasa advisories, take appropriate countermeasures, and execute localized evacuation when need arises,” he said when asked if they have now raised preemptive evacuation in south Cebu.

Pastor said the PDRRMC measures include the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels, which Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro ordered beginning Monday. The suspension applies to both public and private schools and will remain in effect until lifted, according to Advisory 2025-01.

The advisory directs all city, municipal and barangay DRRM councils to activate Preparedness and Monitoring Mode, particularly in areas prone to floods, flash floods, and landslides. PDRRMC units were also ordered to maintain close coordination and mobilize resources as needed.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through flood-prone roads and near riverbanks, and to monitor official updates from Pagasa and local authorities.

Survivors still traumatized

Jerry Arcillas, whose house was completely washed out at Sitio Lower Common, Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City during typhoon Tino, said he continues to feel nervous about the uncertainty of potential flooding again.

Arcillas survived when a section of the riprap along the Butuanon River collapsed during Tino, causing widespread flooding that claimed the lives of more than 10 people in Bacayan. His family has since built their house on higher ground, away from the riverbanks.

Emergency preparations underway

Both cities have stocked evacuation centers with rice, canned goods, and other basic necessities. Barangay health centers in Cebu City will remain open throughout the weather disturbance, while Visayan Electric and the Metro Cebu Water District have prepared generator sets to support critical facilities.

“We learned from Storm Tino that not all ready-to-eat meals can reach us on time, so the barangays will be cooking for their communities when needed,” Ouano said.

Cebu City confirmed it still has sufficient calamity funds to sustain disaster operations through December.

Mandaue has temporarily suspended clearing operations but continues garbage collection. Once weather improves, clearing operations will resume with more than 20 heavy equipment units rented from private partners. Barangays Paknaan and Umapad, heavily affected in previous events, will receive smaller equipment after Verbena passes.

Sea travel disrupted

The Cebu Port Authority reported over 260 sea trips canceled on Monday due to Tropical Depression Verbena. A total of 268 trips were canceled across Cebu ports as of Monday afternoon: the Cebu baseport recording 114 cancellations, Santa Fe, 63; Argao, 36; Danao City, 24; Mandaue City, 19; and Toledo City, 12.

Authorities advised passengers to leave the ports and return to their residences, as overnight stays were not permitted. No trips will operate until further notice.

Lessons from typhoon Tino

The cautious approach stems from hard lessons learned after typhoon Tino struck Cebu on Nov. 4, leaving hundreds of homes damaged by sudden flooding. Before Tino, preparations were not as intensive, and some schools continued classes even when it was only a tropical depression.

“This situation is different from past storms,” Mayor Ouano stressed. “We hope the rain will be manageable because the city has not fully recovered from the damage caused by Storm Tino.”

Residents across Cebu were urged to follow official advisories, avoid danger zones, and cooperate with barangay-led evacuation efforts as the region braces for intense rainfall from Verbena, the third storm to hit the Philippines this November.

Staying put

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Archival has canceled his scheduled trip to Yokohama, Japan, following recommendations from the Cebu City Disaster Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as tropical depression Verbena threatens to affect the city.

Archival was set to fly Monday night to speak at the Smart Cities Conference, an international gathering where global leaders discuss solutions for technology, mobility, and climate resilience.

He said the event would have provided valuable insights to advance efforts toward a “Sustainable, Smart and Inclusive Cebu City.”

However, he said the developing weather situation requires his presence at home.

“At a time like this, I need to be here — to stand with our teams, monitor the situation closely, and ensure we are fully prepared for any possible impact on our communities,” Archival said.

He urged residents to stay updated through official advisories, prepare essential supplies, and check on family and neighbors as the city braces for heavy rains.

“We face this together. I am here with you, Cebu,” the mayor added. / CAV, DPC, ABC, CDF