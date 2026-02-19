Verdi’s ‘La traviata’ to screen in cinemas under CineArts Tuesdays

GIUSEPPE VERDI’S opera “La traviata” will screen in Cebu every Tuesday at 8 p.m. until March 3, 2026, as part of CineArts Tuesdays Season 2.

Directed by Oliver Mears and starring soprano Ermonela Jaho alongside Giovanni Sala, the opera follows the story of Violetta Valéry, a Parisian courtesan whose relationship with Alfredo Germont is challenged by social expectations and personal sacrifice.

“La traviata,” first performed in 1853, remains one of Verdi’s most staged works. The current production is part of a curated series that presents filmed ballet, opera and musical performances in selected cinemas.

Screenings are scheduled weekly through early March. The production will be shown at Opus and NUSTAR Premier Cinemas. The opera is performed in Italian with English subtitles and runs for three hours and 34 minutes. / PR S