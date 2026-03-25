Verification delays, digital divide hold fuel subsidy release in Cebu

THOUSANDS of drivers in Cebu are still waiting for government fuel subsidies after fuel prices have jumped nearly 50 percent since tensions in the Middle East escalated in early March. The aid, meant to cushion workers from rising costs, has been delayed in Central Visayas by paperwork problems and a digital access gap.

The Philippine government launched a P2.5 billion fuel subsidy program on March 24, 2026, after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a state of energy emergency. The Philippines imports about 98 percent of its oil, and the conflict in the Middle East has sharply raised local pump prices.

In early March, diesel prices jumped by as much as P24 per liter in just one week. For many jeepney drivers, fuel now eats up 70 percent of what they earn each day. The subsidies—ranging from P1,500 for jeepney drivers to P10,000 for bus operators—are designed to keep transport fares from rising and to help drivers take home enough money for their families.

The verification hold-up

In Central Visayas, there are 30,744 qualified beneficiaries, including 26,833 in Cebu. But the funds cannot be released until the drivers’ lists are fully verified.

LTFRB-7 Director Abosamen Matuan explained that while 87 percent of the lists are ready, but some operators are struggling to submit verified names. The verification is meant to ensure the money goes only to active, registered workers and not to ineligible or duplicate recipients. The regional rollout will begin once the lists are complete.

The digital divide

A major hurdle for many drivers is the method of distribution. The government is primarily using e-wallets such as GCash to send the funds. That creates a barrier for older drivers and others who are unfamiliar with mobile technology.

Without a smartphone, an eligible mobile number, or a verified account, many drivers cannot access the grants. The rollout in Cebu may depend on whether operators and other drivers can help workers who lack banking or e-wallet access set up the required accounts.

The government expects Cebu’s final lists to be completed by late March. While some sectors in other regions have already begun receiving subsidies, others are still waiting.

Tricycle and Delivery Drivers: Nationwide, over 723,000 tricycle operators and 157,972 delivery drivers are scheduled to receive P5,000 each after the Holy Week break.

Long-term Plans: While the subsidies are a short-term fix, the government is looking for new oil sources and maintaining a 45-day fuel stockpile to protect the country from future price shocks.

Officials say the program is intended to help the transport sector absorb higher fuel costs and prevent wider increases in the prices of food and other basic goods.