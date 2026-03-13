‘Verity’ film release moved to October 2026

FANS of author Colleen Hoover will have to wait longer for the film adaptation of her thriller novel “Verity.”

Amazon MGM Studios has moved the movie’s theatrical release to October 2, 2026, from its previously scheduled premiere on May 15.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, with additional cast members Ismael Cruz Córdova and Brady Wagner. It is directed by Michael Showalter.

The story follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired to complete a bestselling book series for author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves the writer unable to finish the manuscripts. While working at the Crawford home, Lowen discovers disturbing secrets that could change everything.

The new release date places the film alongside another major project set to open the same day — an untitled movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise. (AYP)