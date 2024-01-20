Very low chance of rain, devotees urged to stay hydrated

WHILE there is a very low chance of rain showers, a local weather expert has advised tourists and devotees joining the Sinulog Festival and Fiesta Señor activities on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, to always be hydrated and bring protective gear from the heat.

Alfredo “Al” Quiblat Jr., chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said the heat index might reach a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, which falls under the extreme caution classification.

Such a classification may cause heat exhaustion, adding that staying long under the sun may result in heat stroke, particularly for those who have existing medical conditions.

The heat index, also known as the “feels-like” temperature, is a measure that takes into account both air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it feels to the human body. It is an important factor in assessing the potential health risks associated with hot and humid conditions.

“Tomorrow, it will be very crowded at the South Road Properties (venue of Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown). The heat from the many people can become intense, so it’s dangerous,” he told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Be careful

Quiblat said that those planning to join the grand activities of either cultural and religious activities should always prepare and bring protective gear from the heat, such as umbrellas and fans to cool down.

“We should bring protection against the sun because our temperature will reach up to 31 degrees Celsius, especially at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the time duration that temperature will go its highest,” he said.

In past reports, Pagasa also advised the public to keep themselves hydrated, but they should avoid drinking caffeinated and carbonated drinks, since it may increase urine production and can lead to dehydration.

Fair weather

Quiblat said that starting Sunday and lasting for the next five days, until Friday, Jan. 26, Cebu will experience generally fair weather, characterized by pleasant, calm atmospheric conditions free from significant disturbances.

He said that people can expect sunny, but sometimes partly cloudy, weather during the festivities. However, he added that there might still be some passing drizzle experienced due to local thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Quiblat added that the wind speed is projected to be 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, classified as light to moderate. This will also mean that the sea will be calm and favorable for sea voyagers.

He said that Cebu will most likely not be affected by the shear line anymore, which brought cool winds in the past week.

The shear line is the point where the cold air from the northeast monsoon or ‘amihan’ intersects with the warm easterlies from the Pacific Ocean. However, he noted that ‘amihan’ will still prevail.

No weather disturbances

“[On Sinulog Day] it will be good weather, it is favorable since we are not looking at any low-pressure area or tropical cyclone to enter the Visayas region and the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Last Jan. 7, Quiblat said due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, it was highly unlikely for a tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month.

El Niño is marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, he said, which raises the chances of reduced rainfall, potentially resulting in dry spells, droughts, and adverse environmental impacts.