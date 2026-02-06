Verzosa denies involvement in Ramos controversy

FORMER congressman Sam Verzosa has denied any involvement in the legal controversy currently faced by his former partner, actress Rhian Ramos, as well as rumors that he broke down after their reported breakup.

“Ha? Nope. I’m not involved in any way,” Verzosa said, adding that he was offering “prayers,” according to a report from Manila-based sources.

Speculation about Verzosa allegedly becoming emotional surfaced from the testimony of Bonifacio Baro, as shared by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption president Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista in a report by Pep.ph.

Baro, who identified himself as Ramos’ driver and personal assistant, has filed complaints for alleged torture and illegal detention against Ramos, Michelle Dee and Samantha Panlilio.

According to Baro’s claims, Ramos allegedly became upset after suspecting he was passing information to Verzosa.

As of posting, the parties involved have maintained their respective statements while the matter remains under legal review. / TRC S