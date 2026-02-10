Verzosa engaged

Former Miss International Kylie Verzosa is engaged to her non-showbiz, entrepreneur boyfriend Emil Eriksen.

The engagement was reported by Pep.ph, citing lifestyle magazine L’Officiel Philippines, on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

According to the feature, the couple has been together for nearly three years but chose to keep their relationship largely private.

“For nearly three years, Kylie Verzosa and her fiancé, Emil, chose privacy not as a shield but as a way of honoring something still being built,” the article noted.

The post added that the relationship “was never a secret, just a refusal to let outside noise shape something meant to grow inwardly first.”

While Eriksen’s face has not been publicly shown, a short reel featured Verzosa wearing her engagement ring as she embraced him. Details on the proposal were not disclosed, but it reportedly took place during a hike along the Côte d’Azur in France, away from crowds and cameras. / TRC