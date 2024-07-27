Vessel runs aground in San Remigio; all passengers safe

A roll-on roll-off (roro) vessel carrying 152 passengers and 25 crew members ran aground near the entrance to Hagnaya Channel in the waters off Barangay Punta, San Remigio town, on Friday evening, July 26, 2024.

However, all passengers on board LCT Island Ventures II were deemed safe after being transferred to pump boats and brought to Hagnaya port.

But the ship was able to move when the passengers were unloaded.

According to Petty Officer 2 Ranil Capito, sub-station commander of the Philippine Coast Guard, the incident was reported to their station by ship captain Bonifacio Canuday at 7:19 p.m. on Friday.

Capito, however, was unable to provide specifics on the incident

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) is expected to conduct an investigation into the incident to find out its cause and the extent of damage.

It is also anticipated that the agency will decide whether to temporarily suspend the ship’s operations depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The LCT Island Ventures II was sailing from Bantayan Island to Hagnaya, San Remigio when the incident took place. (DVG, TPT)