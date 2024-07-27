Vessel runs aground in San Remigio; all passengers safe

A ROLL-ON roll-off vessel carrying 152 passengers and 25 crew members ran aground near the entrance to Hagnaya Channel in the waters off Barangay Punta, San Remigio town, on Friday evening, July 26, 2024.

All passengers on board LCT Island Ventures II were deemed safe after being transferred to pump boats and brought to Hagnaya port.

According to Petty Officer 2 Ranil Capito, sub-station commander of the Philippine Coast Guard, the incident was reported to their station by ship captain Bonifacio Canuday at 7:19 p.m. on Friday.

Capito, however, was unable to provide specifics as to why the vessel ran aground.

The ship was also transporting trucks and private vehicles.

The Maritime Industry Authority is expected to conduct an investigation into the incident to find out its cause and the extent of damage.

The agency is also expected to decide whether to temporarily suspend the ship’s operations depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The LCT Island Ventures II was sailing from Bantayan Island to Hagnaya, San Remigio when the incident happened. / DVG, TPT