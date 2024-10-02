Vet: Cebu City poultry remains stable, avian flu-free

DESPITE a temporary ban on poultry imports from France due to an avian influenza outbreak, Cebu City’s poultry supply remains stable and free from avian influenza, according to the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

The Department of Agriculture (DA) imposed a ban on bird and poultry product imports from France on Sept. 27, 2024, following an avian influenza outbreak reported in the Western European country early August. The ban is a preemptive measure to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the local poultry industry.

DVMF head Alice Utlang told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 2 that Cebu City’s breeders and supply of poultry products will not be affected.

“We have supplies here,” she said via Messenger.

Key details

Cebu City’s DVMF assures the city is AI-free.

Local supplies come from Cebu Island breeders and contract growers.

Hotels, the main importers, source from avian influenza-free countries like Australia and Canada.

By the numbers

The Philippines imported 150,752 kilograms of poultry products from France between January and August 2024.

The avian influenza spreads among wild aquatic birds globally and can infect domestic poultry. While bird flu viruses typically don’t infect humans, sporadic cases have occurred.

The DA’s ban covers:

Live poultry;

Domestic and wild birds;

Poultry products and by-products; and

Day-old chicks and semen.

Birds slaughtered or products processed before July 25 are exempted and can enter the Philippines.

According to the DA, the import ban will remain in effect until lifted by the agency. / CDF