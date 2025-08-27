Vet Office recommends slaughterhouse closure

THE Mandaue City Veterinarian’s Office has recommended the temporary closure of the city’s slaughterhouse, which has long endured structural damage and problems arising from non-functional equipment.

The facility, located in Barangay Labogon, is now being prepared for rehabilitation years after it was severely damaged by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

City Veterinarian Karen Merilles said their office has already recommended its closure, at least temporarily, to allow repairs and improvements to take place.

They aim to upgrade accreditation to ensure the safety of the city’s meat supply.

“The integrity of our meat should be considered. We are proposing for renovation because it is already very damaged. For the safety also of our personnel, we have to do that,” Merilles explained.

Merilles has yet to meet with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to discuss the recommendation.

For now, the slaughterhouse remains in operation to continue serving existing customers and to ensure the city’s meat supply is not disrupted.

“We are preparing for the plan, but for the meantime it is still operating since we still have customers there … For now, it has no accreditation because everything is already damaged, and our equipment is also non-functional,” Merilles said.

“We are aiming for Single A (accreditation) for now. It is enough for the government to manage properly, and we are also considering Double AA,” she added.

Classifications

Merilles explained that a Single A classification would allow meat products from the slaughterhouse to be distributed within Mandaue City, while a Double AA certification would mean the products can be distributed outside the city and even across the Philippines.

At present, the slaughterhouse operates under close regulation while renovation plans are still being finalized.

Meat inspectors are regularly deployed to ensure that meat products remain safe for public consumption despite the absence of formal accreditation.

“The meats are still consumable since we also have regulations, and we also have meat inspectors. But as to integrity, that is why we will have the slaughterhouse fixed so that we can serve better,” said Merilles.

The plan includes upgrading the facility to meet national standards, replacing outdated equipment, and ensuring better working conditions for personnel.

Merilles said the long-term goal is to restore the slaughterhouse into a fully accredited facility that will both serve the needs of Mandaue residents and uphold the standards of food safety. / ABC