Vet shares key health, care tips for newly adopted dogs

Opening your home to a dog is the beginning of a lifelong friendship. Giving rescued dogs a much-needed second chance is a rewarding experience but it also requires patience and preparation. For instance, rescue dogs may carry traces of past trauma, which can affect their behavior as they adjust to a new environment.
But no matter their background, one thing remains true for all dogs: they need time, structure and unconditional love to feel safe.
On Oct. 4, 2025, Happy Tails Animal Welfare Organization opened its first permanent adoption station at the garden rotunda of 8 Banawa Centrale, a space generously offered rent-free.
As part of the celebration, Dr. Krysta Riza Jacalan Pontillas of Animal Wellness Veterinary Hospital and Clinics led a post-adoption talk to help new and future pet parents better understand the responsibilities that come with adoption.
Preparing your home
Bringing a dog home starts with creating a safe, comfortable environment. Think about your home from a curious dog’s point of view, cords are toys and everything is worth chewing at least once. Puppy-proofing your space involves removing potential hazards, securing loose wires and setting up barriers near dangerous areas like stairs.
“Dogs, especially puppies, explore the world with their mouths,” explained Dr. Krysta. “The teething stage means they’ll want to bite things.”
That’s normal, but you need to provide toys and keep an eye on them, especially when unsupervised.
More than anything, Dr. Krysta emphasized the importance of allowing your dog to adjust at their own pace. You can’t expect them to feel at home right away as they need time to learn that they’re safe now.
Starting the routine right
Grooming is a vital part of their health and hygiene. This includes regular bathing, brushing nail trimming and ear cleaning. However, these activities may not always come easily, especially for older or nervous dogs.
“Older dogs can be harder to train for regular baths, so you really need patience and consistency,” Dr. Krysta said. “With tooth brushing, don’t start aggressively. Begin once a week, then gradually build up to every other day as they get used to it.”
Trimming nails can also be a challenge. Dr. Krysta recommends starting slowly by simply touching and holding your dog’s paws during quiet moments. “Getting them used to you handling their feet makes vet visits and grooming less stressful,” she said.
Feeding with care, nutrition matters
Feeding your dog properly is one of the simplest but most important ways to keep them healthy. Every dog has different nutritional needs based on their age, size and breed, so it’s best to consult with your vet when choosing food. Once you’ve settled on a diet, consistency is key.
Dr. Krysta stressed the importance of sticking to a feeding schedule and being mindful about which human foods are toxic. “Avoid foods like chocolate, grapes, onions, garlic and anything with excess sugar,” she warned. “If you want to give meat, make sure it’s unseasoned.”
Essential health steps after adoption
One of the most important steps after adoption is visiting the vet. This first checkup lays the groundwork for your dog’s long-term health and should cover vaccinations, deworming, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.
“It’s very important to learn your dog’s birth date and document it,” Dr. Krysta shared. That way, you can track growth milestones and schedule vaccinations properly.
Microchipping is strongly encouraged, and Dr. Krysta also introduced a more modern alternative which is the Pet Tag. “It’s a convenient way to store your pet’s medical history,” she said. “You just scan the tag and access the records online, no more worrying about lost vet cards.”
Health risks to watch out for
Especially in the early stages, puppies are vulnerable to several common health issues. These include parvovirus, distemper, worms, parasites, tick and flea infestations and even zoonotic diseases, which can spread to humans.
These early checkups often include vaccinations, deworming, fecal exams and general health screenings. Regular visits also help your dog become familiar with the clinic, making future trips less stressful.
With support from organizations like Happy Tails and professionals like Dr. Krysta, new pet parents can feel empowered to navigate the adoption journey with confidence.