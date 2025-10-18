Vet shares key health, care tips for newly adopted dogs

Opening your home to a dog is the beginning of a lifelong friendship. Giving rescued dogs a much-needed second chance is a rewarding experience but it also requires patience and preparation. For instance, rescue dogs may carry traces of past trauma, which can affect their behavior as they adjust to a new environment.

But no matter their background, one thing remains true for all dogs: they need time, structure and unconditional love to feel safe.

On Oct. 4, 2025, Happy Tails Animal Welfare Organization opened its first permanent adoption station at the garden rotunda of 8 Banawa Centrale, a space generously offered rent-free.

As part of the celebration, Dr. Krysta Riza Jacalan Pontillas of Animal Wellness Veterinary Hospital and Clinics led a post-adoption talk to help new and future pet parents better understand the responsibilities that come with adoption.