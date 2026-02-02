Veteran actor Aragon dies at 78

Veteran Filipino actor Raoul Aragon has passed away at the age of 78.

Aragon died on Jan. 22, 2026, in Downey, California.

He won Best Actor at the 1979 Metro Manila Film Festival for the film Ina Ka ng Anak Mo, starring Nora Aunor and directed by Lino Brocka. He was also remembered for his role as “Tio Kadyo” in Pasan Ko ang Daigdig, as well as appearances in television series including Agila.

According to Pep.ph, Aragon is survived by his wife Josie, their five children, and five grandchildren. His remains are set to be brought back to the Philippines to allow friends and fans to pay their last respects. / TRC S