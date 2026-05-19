Veteran actor Ed Finlan passes away

Veteran actor and former PTV director Ed Finlan has passed away at the age of 78, and was laid to rest following his death last week.

The news was confirmed on May 13, 2026, by his son Martin in a social media post.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my father, Eduardo Valdez, better known to many as Ed Finlan,” he wrote.

“Dad, I am going to miss you more than words can say. I love you forever. I’m sorry for the times we struggled, and it hurts so much to see you go. You will always be in my heart,” he added.

Finlan was known for his work in Philippine cinema, including his role alongside Hilda Koronel in “Haydee” (1970), the actress’ launching film under Lea Productions.

He also appeared in notable films such as “Annie Batungbakal” (1979) and “Never Ever Say Goodbye” (1983) during his active years in the industry. / TRC